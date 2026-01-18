403
U.S. to Expand LNG Capacity as Global Demand Continues to Surge
(MENAFN) America is preparing to massively expand its liquefied natural gas export infrastructure over the next several years in response to accelerating worldwide consumption, the United States Energy Association chief revealed.
Mark Menezes, heading USEA, told media during Washington's State of the Energy Industry Forum that American dominance in production and exports now shapes global markets.
"The US is really leading the world now in both production and is significantly exporting both LNG and oil," Menezes told media on the sidelines of the State of the Energy Industry Forum in Washington.
Current petroleum shipments exceed 3 million barrels daily, he disclosed, emphasizing that American exports stabilize international energy systems by guaranteeing availability and tempering price volatility.
"We're now exporting up to more than 3 million barrels per day," he said, adding that the US exports play a stabilizing role in global energy markets by ensuring supply and moderating prices.
Menezes highlighted February's approaching milestone—a decade since America's inaugural LNG shipment departed.
"In fact, the demand has been so great globally that we're going to double our capacity to export in the coming years," he said. "Our friends and allies around the world, including Türkiye, will have an abundance, really, of affordable natural gas for the years to come."
Strategic Partnership with Türkiye
The energy chief addressed Washington-Ankara collaboration, explaining the relationship encompasses nuclear development and diverse energy sources beyond natural gas alone.
"It's important that the US and Türkiye remain really strong allies for global security purposes," he said.
Sustaining the decades-long bilateral relationship requires American commitment to securing Turkish energy abundance, Menezes emphasized.
"Türkiye and the US have had such a long-standing relationship that it's important to recognize the role that the US can play, ensuring that Türkiye has an abundance of energy," he said.
AI Revolution Fuels Electricity Surge
Explosive artificial intelligence expansion and data center proliferation are triggering unprecedented electricity consumption spikes, necessitating diversified power generation, the executive explained.
"They need power. They want power. They need it now," he said, noting that in the short term, natural gas and renewables supported by battery storage are critical.
Immediate solutions center on natural gas combined with battery-backed renewable systems, while nuclear technology represents the medium-term solution.
"A little bit longer out it's nuclear," Menezes said. "So, it's going to be all of the above. I mean, every source of electricity is going to be needed."
Industry Trajectory and Emerging Technologies
American energy markets will witness amplified natural gas deployment, revitalized nuclear sector investment, and escalating LNG shipments globally, Menezes projected.
"You're going to see more exports of LNG around the world," he said. "You're going to see more natural gas use in the US."
The long-range blueprint incorporates breakthrough innovations including geothermal power, compact modular reactor designs, and eventually fusion-based generation.
According to the US Department of Energy, the United States began exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2016 and has reached around 48 countries around the world.
US Energy Information Administration figures confirm America retained its position as the planet's top LNG exporter throughout 2024, shipping approximately 11.9 billion cubic feet daily.
