403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rescuers recover first victim from crashed ATR 42-500 in Indonesia
(MENAFN) Indonesian rescuers have recovered one person from the ATR 42-500 aircraft that crashed on Mount Bulusaraung in Pangkep Regency, South Sulawesi, authorities reported on Sunday.
The victim was located on the mountain slope and is being evacuated to the search and rescue command post in Tompobulu village.
“Today our team, besides evacuating several pieces of aircraft wreckage, has found one victim,” said Major General Bangun Nawoko, commander of the XIV/Hasanuddin Military Regional Command, speaking at the SAR post.
Nawoko noted that the victim’s identity and condition are not yet confirmed, as the rescue effort is ongoing in challenging terrain. “We cannot elaborate on the condition of the victim yet. What is clear is that this requires a tough effort because the conditions are extraordinary,” he said, adding that the person was found close to the crash debris.
The ATR 42-500 had lost contact over Maros Regency in South Sulawesi while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar on Saturday. Ten people were on board, including seven crew members and three passengers.
The victim was located on the mountain slope and is being evacuated to the search and rescue command post in Tompobulu village.
“Today our team, besides evacuating several pieces of aircraft wreckage, has found one victim,” said Major General Bangun Nawoko, commander of the XIV/Hasanuddin Military Regional Command, speaking at the SAR post.
Nawoko noted that the victim’s identity and condition are not yet confirmed, as the rescue effort is ongoing in challenging terrain. “We cannot elaborate on the condition of the victim yet. What is clear is that this requires a tough effort because the conditions are extraordinary,” he said, adding that the person was found close to the crash debris.
The ATR 42-500 had lost contact over Maros Regency in South Sulawesi while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar on Saturday. Ten people were on board, including seven crew members and three passengers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment