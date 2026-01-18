403
Iraq assumes full control of Ayn al-Asad airbase after US pullout
(MENAFN) The Iraqi Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that the Iraqi army has officially taken full control of the Ayn al-Asad Airbase in Anbar province, following the departure of U.S. troops.
According to the ministry, Chief of Staff Abdul Amir Yarallah supervised the reassignment of duties and responsibilities to the Iraqi military units stationed at the base. He emphasized the importance of maintaining security and safeguarding the facility, which is Iraq’s second-largest airbase.
The transfer of control comes after the Iraqi military confirmed in late December that the U.S.-led coalition had completed its mission against the Islamic State at the site.
