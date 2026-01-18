Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Take On Vietnam In Futsal Friendly Match Today

2026-01-18 04:00:41
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national futsal team will face Vietnam in a friendly match today. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm local time on Sunday and will be hosted in Vietnam.

Afghanistan's futsal squad will play two friendly matches against the Vietnamese national team as part of their preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup. The second match is scheduled for 20 January at 5:00 pm.

The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) confirmed that both matches will be held behind closed doors and will not be broadcast live.

After the training camp and friendly matches in Vietnam, the Afghan futsal team will travel to Thailand to play additional preparatory matches against the Thai national futsal team.

