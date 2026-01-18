Afghanistan Take On Vietnam In Futsal Friendly Match Today
Afghanistan's futsal squad will play two friendly matches against the Vietnamese national team as part of their preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup. The second match is scheduled for 20 January at 5:00 pm.
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) confirmed that both matches will be held behind closed doors and will not be broadcast live.
After the training camp and friendly matches in Vietnam, the Afghan futsal team will travel to Thailand to play additional preparatory matches against the Thai national futsal team.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment