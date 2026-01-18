403
Thousands of people protest in Greenland’s capital against US plans
(MENAFN) Thousands of people rallied in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, on Saturday to oppose US plans to annex the self-governing Danish territory. A parallel demonstration took place in Copenhagen.
The protests followed statements by US President Donald Trump, who claimed Washington might acquire Greenland either “the easy way” or “the hard way,” citing the island’s importance for “national security.”
Videos from the Nuuk protest show a large crowd marching toward the US consulate, waving Greenlandic flags and holding signs reading “Greenland is not for sale” and “We do not want to be Americans.” Some participants celebrated with tambourines, a local tradition used to resolve disputes. Authorities estimated around 4,000 people took part in the demonstration in Nuuk, a city of roughly 19,000–20,000 residents. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen joined the protest, carrying a sign saying “We shape our future.”
In Copenhagen, demonstrators displayed banners reading “Hands Off Greenland” and “Greenland for Greenlanders,” chanting the island’s Greenlandic name, “Kalaallit Nunaat.” The protests highlight widespread opposition in both Greenland and Denmark to US attempts to gain control over the Arctic territory.
