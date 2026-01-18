Lower House Opens Dedicated Media Hall To Facilitate Journalists' Work

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi on Sunday inaugurated a dedicated hall for journalists at the House to facilitate their work.Qadi said the step reflects the House's belief in the essential role of national media in conveying facts and strengthening transparency, describing journalism as a key partner in oversight and in delivering information to citizens professionally and objectively.He stressed the media's role in defending the national message, saying the press has consistently served as a line of defense for the country. He added that the Lower House will maintain a partnership-based relationship with the Jordan Press Association to support its members' work, and said the House's doors will remain open to journalists and to all citizens.Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said providing advanced media infrastructure inside the Lower House will improve the quality of news coverage and strengthen public confidence in official information.Chair of the Parliamentary National Guidance and Media Committee Hussein Amoush said the committee places high importance on developing relations between parliament and the media, adding that the new hall is a practical step to support professional journalism and enable reporters to follow parliamentary sessions and activities more easily.Deputy Speaker Hala Jarrah said the move is part of a broader vision by the Permanent Bureau to strengthen ties with media outlets that play an important national role in conveying facts and addressing various issues.Jordan Press Association President Tareq Momani said the hall's opening is a positive step that reflects the Lower House's appreciation of journalists' role and its commitment to providing appropriate working conditions. He said the association will continue its efforts to organize the profession.Secretary General of the Lower House Awwad Ghweiri said the hall was designed in line with modern standards for media workspaces, adding that the General Secretariat will continue to enhance services for journalists under directives from the speaker and the Permanent Bureau.He said the hall has been equipped with up-to-date media tools and technologies, including display screens, computers, internet services, and comfortable work areas.