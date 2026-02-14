Bengaluru's Basque Bakery Defends 'Rude' Replies After Calling Customer 'Poor' Internet Calls It 'Downright Disgusting'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Basque Bakery, a premium patisserie in Bengaluru's Koramangala, has responded to the wave of online criticism it has been facing over what many social media users described as“rude” and dismissive replies to customers who called the brand overpriced.

The controversy erupted after screenshots of the bakery's sharp responses to Instagram comments began circulating widely, eventually making their way to Reddit. In one such exchange that went viral, the bakery replied to a critic with,“Bad math, poor, bad vocabulary. Bye,” after the user left a lengthy comment questioning the brand's pricing, online reviews and claims of catering to a niche audience.

The response triggered intense backlash, with many internet users accusing the bakery of arrogance and unprofessional conduct, particularly towards customers questioning value for money.

As the criticism mounted, the founders of Basque Bakery-best known for their burnt cheesecakes-addressed the issue directly in a detailed Instagram post, defending their tone and explaining why they felt compelled to respond the way they did.

| 'Not propaganda': Indian man's 'rents eat your salary' in Dubai video goes viral

“WE WOULD LIKE TO ADDRESS THE RECENT BACKLASH SURROUNDING A COMMENT WE MADE ON ONE OF OUR REELS,” the statement began. Acknowledging the reaction, the founders added,“We understand that our response was bold. However, we are equally aware of the demeaning remarks being made, such as 'overpriced' and 'tasteless.' This is our moment to share our side of the story. We would like to break down the reality of our Brand's situation.”

In the post, the founders argued that what they are experiencing is part of what they described as a growing“scam culture”, where small and independent businesses are routinely targeted online. They also claimed that many visitors come to their store only to take photographs, without making purchases, and later accuse the staff of being rude.

“A significant number of people visit the store solely to take photographs without making a purchase and disrespect the staff, and then make manipulative claims of rudeness when they are not entertained,” the note read. The founders also alleged a pattern of repeat visitors who, despite expressing negativity towards the brand, continue to return.

| AI-generated Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt video alarms Hollywood studios

They went on to say,“We have come to realise that authentic talent, especially at a brand level, is deeply underappreciated and undervalued in our country due to the normalisation of scam culture.”

The statement also highlighted the bakery's internal practices, with the founders claiming their kitchen follows“meditative” processes and maintains what they described as Michelin-level standards. They stressed that the brand was built entirely from scratch, without“investors, funding or familial financial support,” and that this independence allows them to preserve what they see as authenticity across all products.

According to the founders, this philosophy is closely tied to their“exclusive reservation-only” model, which they believe helps maintain quality and consistency, even if it limits mass appeal.

The clarification, however, has done little to settle the debate. While some users praised the bakery for standing its ground and refusing to dilute its brand identity, others continued to criticise the tone of the responses, calling the behaviour“downright disgusting” and arguing that professionalism should not be compromised, regardless of provocation.

| Who is Sonam Pandit? Influencer's Shivratri video in saree, Rudraksha mala goes

A user wrote,“So you're saying“some ppl were rude to us so we've decided to be rude to everyone who doesn't say great things about us”? Great strategy!!”

Another user wrote, "I used to be a fan of your Tiramisu. Even though it was one of the most expensive in the city. I also recommended your place to a few of my friends. I regret doing that. I don't wish to be associated with an establishment that calls people "poor" and behaves in a childish manner when confronted with feedback."

“A little humbleness goes a long way guys,” the third wrote.

“You guys need to hire a PR team. This isn't the post you guys think it is,” the fourth suggested.

“It's your brand and your product, so you have every right to decide the pricing to sustain your business and employees. People who find it reasonable will buy it; those who find it overpriced will simply pass. It was never about the pricing - it was about the attitude and the way you spoke to customers. The rudeness shown toward people was the real issue,” the fifth wrote.