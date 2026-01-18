403
IAEA announces implementation of localized truce
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced a temporary, localized ceasefire to allow repairs to the last remaining backup power line to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency secured agreement from both Russia and Ukraine for the ceasefire, enabling technicians from Ukraine’s grid operator, Ukrenergo, to begin work on the damaged 330 kV line in the coming days. The disconnection had left the plant reliant solely on its 750 kV main power line. An IAEA team has departed Vienna to monitor the repairs on-site.
Grossi emphasized that this marks the fourth ceasefire negotiated by the IAEA during the conflict, highlighting the agency’s role in maintaining nuclear safety and preventing accidents amid ongoing military activity.
The statement also noted similar vulnerabilities elsewhere in Ukraine. A substation near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was recently damaged, temporarily disconnecting one of its power lines, though off-site power from other lines maintained essential safety systems. Additionally, one of Ukraine’s three operating nuclear plants had to reduce output temporarily due to damage to electrical infrastructure.
The IAEA initiated consultations on Jan. 9 to establish the temporary ceasefire zone following the Jan. 2 disconnection of the ZNPP’s 330 kV backup line.
