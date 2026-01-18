Expert Warns: 80% Of Hacked Crypto Projects Fail To Recover

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Majority of Crypto Projects Fail to Recover Post-Hack, Reveals Industry Report

Nearly 80% of cryptocurrency projects that experience a significant security breach are unable to fully recover, according to insights from Mitchell Amador, CEO of Web3 security platform Immunefi. The report highlights the critical vulnerabilities in security protocols and operational responses that often lead to long-term failure after an attack.

Amador emphasizes that most protocols enter a state of paralysis immediately following an exploit.“Many projects lack awareness of their exposure and are unprepared operationally for major security incidents,” he notes. The crucial hours following a breach are often the most damaging, as teams often hesitate, debate the next steps, or underestimate the scope of the compromise. This indecisiveness can worsen the situation, leading to further losses during the delay.

Projects frequently avoid pausing smart contracts due to fears of damaging their reputation. Communication breakdowns with users also become common, which amplifies panic instead of curbing it.“Silence in such moments tends to intensify fears among users and stakeholders,” Amador states. Ultimately, he points out that less than a fifth of affected projects fully recover, primarily due to operational disruptions and eroded trust, rather than initial financial losses.

Trust Erodes Quickly After Major Security Incidents

Trust remains the most fragile asset in the crypto industry. Alex Katz, CEO and co-founder of Web3 security firm Kerberus, explained that even when a hack is technically resolved, it often signals the beginning of an irreversible decline.“Most major exploits mark a kind of death sentence,” he warns, noting that users tend to withdraw, liquidity diminishes, and reputations suffer lasting damage.

While historically, exploits targeted smart contract vulnerabilities, recent incidents are increasingly rooted in operational failures and human error. Katz points out that most losses now stem from users approving malicious transactions, interacting with fraudulent interfaces, or unknowingly exposing sensitive information. A recent social engineering attack, where a user was deceived into revealing a hardware wallet seed phrase, resulted in over $282 million in losses-a stark reminder of the persistent human factor in security breaches.

In 2025, crypto-related hacks surged, with total losses reaching $3.4 billion, the highest since 2022. Notably, the $1.4 billion hack on Bybit significantly contributed to this figure, accounting for nearly half the losses that year. The increase in attacks now extends beyond contract exploits to include protocol vulnerabilities and sophisticated artificial intelligence-driven social engineering campaigns that enable attackers to craft targeted phishing messages at scale.

Hope for a More Secure Future amid Rising Threats

Despite the alarming statistics, industry experts remain optimistic about improvements in security practices. Amador believes that advancements in smart contract security, such as enhanced development protocols, thorough audits, and sophisticated monitoring tools, will make 2026 a potentially landmark year for security in the crypto space.

He stresses, however, that response readiness is a crucial factor.“Teams must act swiftly and communicate openly when an incident occurs,” he advises. Early protocol suspension, he suggests, is often a less damaging course of action than allowing uncertainty to escalate, underscoring the importance of preparedness and decisive action in crisis management.

