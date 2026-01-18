Kalamkaval OTT Release: Know When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Thriller

The Malayalam thriller Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in a shocking negative role, is creating buzz on OTT. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch this suspense-filled film online.

Malayalam cinema continues to impress OTT audiences with gripping thrillers. These films often take simple ideas and build intense crime-driven narratives around them. Telugu viewers, in particular, are showing strong interest, eagerly watching Malayalam thrillers whenever they premiere on streaming platforms.

The latest Malayalam thriller Kalamkaval has become the talk of the town after its OTT release on SonyLIV. What surprised viewers most is Mammootty playing a dark, negative role. Seeing the legendary actor portray a psycho killer has shocked audiences and sparked widespread discussion.

In the film, Mammootty plays Stanley Das, a man who appears to live a peaceful family life. However, he secretly targets lonely widows and divorced women, promising them companionship. Once he gains their trust, he lures them into private spaces and kills them without raising suspicion.

The murders occur near the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border, drawing the attention of SI Jayakrishnan, played by Vinayakan. Initially, the investigation yields no clues. Gradually, the truth about a serial psycho killer emerges, leading to a tense battle of wits between the police and Stanley Das.

Director Jithin K. Jose builds suspense effectively with smart twists, especially at the interval and climax. While the psychological motive may feel simple, Mammootty's performance keeps viewers hooked. With no objectionable scenes, Kalamkaval remains an intense yet family-friendly thriller worth watching.