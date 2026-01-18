India's Rail Network Expands With 9 New Amrit Bharat Express Trains

India adds 9 new Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Assam, Bengal, Bihar, UP, and Delhi. These low-fare sleeper trains boost travel, connectivity, jobs, education, and reduce crowding on other trains.

India's rail network makes headlines as nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains are introduced, linking states such as Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and others, significantly easing long-distance travel across the country.

It's a non-AC, long-distance sleeper train for common people. Its main appeal is the low fare, about ₹500 per 1000 km, making long trips affordable.

They'll connect India's east, north, west, and south. Routes include Guwahati-Rohtak, Dibrugarh-Lucknow, NJP-Nagercoil, and more.



PM Modi flagged them off at various events.

Some were launched virtually from Assam. This boosts connectivity between states like Assam, Bengal, Bihar, and UP.

Low-fare long-distance travel

Direct links for small towns New job & education opportunities Less crowding on other trains

Since launching in Dec 2023, 30 Amrit Bharat Express trains have started. With 9 new ones, the network is now even stronger.

During his tour, PM Modi also launched the Kaziranga project in Assam, which is vital for wildlife safety, fewer road accidents, and boosting eco-tourism.