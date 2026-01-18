Road Accident Claims Three Lives In Pakistan's Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Jan 18 (IANS) At least three people were killed, and one was injured, after a speeding car went out of control and crashed into a tree in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local rescue officials said on Sunday.

The accident occurred in Fateh Jang city of Attock district late Saturday night, a Rescue 1122 official told Xinhua news agency.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medicolegal formalities.

The injured person was provided first aid before being transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

Overspeeding was reported to be the cause of the accident, the official added.

Earlier on Saturday, at least 23 people were killed and dozens more injured in two separate road accidents reported from Balochistan and Punjab, highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety, speeding, and poor visibility conditions across Pakistan.

In the first incident, nine people lost their lives, and 36 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned on the Makran Coastal Highway near Gwadar in Balochistan, as per local media reports.

According to police, the accident occurred near the Hudd Goth area of Ormara when a Karachi-bound coach, travelling from Jiwani, lost control and overturned. The vehicle belonged to a private transport company, Al Usman.

In a separate tragic incident in Punjab's Sargodha district, at least 14 people were killed after a mini-truck plunged into a dry canal amid dense fog. The accident occurred near Ghalapur Bangla in Kot Momin tehsil, where extremely low visibility led the vehicle to veer off the road.

Rescue officials said seven people died on the spot, while another seven succumbed to their injuries during treatment at nearby hospitals.

At the time of the accident, 23 people were travelling in the truck from Islamabad to Faisalabad to attend a funeral. Due to motorway closures caused by fog, the driver had opted for a local route. Women and children were among the deceased, all of whom belonged to Islamabad.