Dubai: Traffic Accident Death Rate Per 100,000 Residents Drops By 36.8% In Q4 2025

The death rate per 100,000 residents in Dubai traffic accidents dropped by 36.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024, Dubai Police revealed.

Statistics showed that pedestrian fatalities fell by 50 per cent, while collision related deaths dropped by 44 per cent during the same period.

Last year, authorities implemented advanced driver monitoring systems and conducted intensive field campaigns, which have directly contributed to reducing dangerous behaviours on the roads, said Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs at Dubai Police.

Programmes aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of risky actions on the road, particularly related to use of bikes and e-scooters, are essential in reducing accidents, he added.

While authorities can help, the responsibility is not solely on them. Drivers must adhere to traffic laws and regulations, to help ensure the safety of all road users.