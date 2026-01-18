403
EUR/USD Forex Signal 15/01: Bearish Outlook Persists (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1800. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500.
The pair will also react to the potential Supreme Court decision on Donald Trump's tariffs, which was scheduled on Wednesday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has retreated in the past few days, moving from a high of 1.1805 in December to the current 1.1642. It has remained below the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).The pair has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bearish reversal sign in technical analysis. The current retreat is happening after it formed a right shoulder.Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have continued moving downwards. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the key support level at 1.1500. The bearish outlook will be invalidated if it moves above the key resistance level at 1.1800.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
