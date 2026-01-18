403
eToro partners with BWT Alpine Formula One Team ahead of the 2026 season
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – January 15, 2026: BWT Alpine Formula One Team and eToro have today announced a partnership agreement for the eagerly anticipated, upcoming 2026 season, becoming the team’s exclusive trading and investment partner.
As both Formula One and retail investing continue to grow globally, the partnership brings together two brands united by a focus on innovation and community. eToro empowers more than 40 million registered users across 75 countries to trade, invest, learn and share. BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes at the highest level of motorsport, where preparation, precision and relentless improvement define success in a new regulation era of Formula One in 2026.
Built on shared values of innovation and community, the partnership will focus on engaging fans globally through content and experiences throughout the season.
Yoni Assia, Co-founder & CEO, eToro: “We are proud to partner with BWT Alpine Formula One Team ahead of the 2026 season. Formula One is driven by innovation and a relentless commitment to improvement, which strongly align with eToro’s mission to equip our users with the financial tools and education they need to meet their evolving investing goals. Together, we look forward to creating inspiring content and experiences for fans worldwide.”
Guy Martin, Global Marketing Director, BWT Alpine Formula One Team: “We are excited to welcome eToro as the exclusive trading and investment partner. Our partnership brings together two brands driven by performance, innovation and a shared ambition to challenge conventions both on the track and beyond. We are keen to bring fans closer to the sport than ever through innovative campaigns together with like-minded partners, such as eToro.”
