403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Acknowledges Greenland as Part of Denmark, Kremlin Says
(MENAFN) Russia formally recognized Greenland's territorial status under Denmark Friday while condemning what it characterized as unprecedented geopolitical turbulence surrounding the Arctic island.
"We proceed from the understanding that Greenland is a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared to journalists during a press briefing, confirming Moscow actively tracks developments regarding the strategically positioned landmass.
Peskov noted both Copenhagen and Nuuk have publicly dismissed any prospect of territorial sale, yet acknowledged hearing Washington discuss formulating a "monetary offer to acquire Greenland in one form or another."
The Kremlin representative labeled the escalating dispute "unusual" or even "extraordinary, from the perspective of international law."
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to obtain Greenland, citing its strategic positioning, mineral wealth, and mounting Russian and Chinese presence—refusing to exclude military acquisition as an option.
Denmark and Greenland have categorically rejected sale proposals, emphatically reaffirming Danish sovereignty.
Thursday brought Russia's Foreign Ministry vowing enhanced Arctic defense capabilities in response to threats connected to the Greenland crisis, while denouncing references to "Russian and Chinese activity" as justification for current escalations as "unacceptable."
Ukraine Peace Talks Face European Divisions
Peskov shifted focus to Ukrainian settlement prospects, declaring resolution "impossible" without comprehensive European security negotiations.
"One way or another, security guarantees will touch on this issue. And this, of course, requires dialogue," Peskov said, praising recent European leadership statements as encouraging. He specifically identified France, Germany, and Italy, characterizing their stances as aligned with Russia's framework and representing "positive evolution."
The spokesman revealed Moscow has received no formal contact requests from European governments, while singling out the UK as having "no desire to make any contribution whatsoever to the establishment of peace, stability and a predictable situation on the European continent."
Peskov emphasized collective international action remains essential for Ukrainian peace, expressing Russia's appreciation for U.S. political settlement initiatives.
Putin Navigates Middle East Powder Keg
Addressing Iran and broader regional volatility, Peskov warned conditions remain "extremely tense," confirming Russian President Vladimir Putin continues de-escalation diplomacy.
Peskov's Middle East commentary followed separate phone conversations between Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"We proceed from the understanding that Greenland is a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared to journalists during a press briefing, confirming Moscow actively tracks developments regarding the strategically positioned landmass.
Peskov noted both Copenhagen and Nuuk have publicly dismissed any prospect of territorial sale, yet acknowledged hearing Washington discuss formulating a "monetary offer to acquire Greenland in one form or another."
The Kremlin representative labeled the escalating dispute "unusual" or even "extraordinary, from the perspective of international law."
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to obtain Greenland, citing its strategic positioning, mineral wealth, and mounting Russian and Chinese presence—refusing to exclude military acquisition as an option.
Denmark and Greenland have categorically rejected sale proposals, emphatically reaffirming Danish sovereignty.
Thursday brought Russia's Foreign Ministry vowing enhanced Arctic defense capabilities in response to threats connected to the Greenland crisis, while denouncing references to "Russian and Chinese activity" as justification for current escalations as "unacceptable."
Ukraine Peace Talks Face European Divisions
Peskov shifted focus to Ukrainian settlement prospects, declaring resolution "impossible" without comprehensive European security negotiations.
"One way or another, security guarantees will touch on this issue. And this, of course, requires dialogue," Peskov said, praising recent European leadership statements as encouraging. He specifically identified France, Germany, and Italy, characterizing their stances as aligned with Russia's framework and representing "positive evolution."
The spokesman revealed Moscow has received no formal contact requests from European governments, while singling out the UK as having "no desire to make any contribution whatsoever to the establishment of peace, stability and a predictable situation on the European continent."
Peskov emphasized collective international action remains essential for Ukrainian peace, expressing Russia's appreciation for U.S. political settlement initiatives.
Putin Navigates Middle East Powder Keg
Addressing Iran and broader regional volatility, Peskov warned conditions remain "extremely tense," confirming Russian President Vladimir Putin continues de-escalation diplomacy.
Peskov's Middle East commentary followed separate phone conversations between Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment