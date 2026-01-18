Flower Gardening Tips: These 5 White Flower Plants Will Give Your Home An Aesthetic Look

White Flower Plants Gardening Tips At Home: Want to bring peace, positive energy, and beauty into your home? These white flowering plants will look absolutely gorgeous in your yard or on your balcony. Let's find out how to plant these 5 plants

The white flowers of Jasmine or Mogra bring positivity and fragrance. Plant in a pot or ground. Keep it in a sunny spot for 4-5 hours. Water 2-3 times a week.

White roses can be easily grown in pots or flowerbeds. Use a 10-12 inch pot. Mix vermicompost into the soil and give it 5-6 hours of sunlight daily. It's perfect for a balcony.

Peace lily's white flowers not only enhance your home's beauty but also purify the air. You can keep it indoors or outdoors. It needs low light and watering once or twice a week.

Gardenias have beautiful and fragrant white flowers. You can keep them in low sunlight. They can be planted in pots or flowerbeds and require very little water.

Tuberose flowers bring fragrance and positivity to the home. They are also used for worship and decoration. Grown from bulbs, keep them in partial sun and don't overwater.