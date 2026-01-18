Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ondas Raises FY26 Revenue Forecast To $170M-$180M, Beating Wall Street Estimates: ONDS Stock Rises Pre-Market

Ondas Raises FY26 Revenue Forecast To $170M-$180M, Beating Wall Street Estimates: ONDS Stock Rises Pre-Market


2026-01-18 01:59:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) on Friday announced an increase in its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026 to the $170 million to $180 million range, ahead of its OAS Investor Day.

The company's FY26 revenue forecast is 25% higher than its previous forecast of $140 million, which also included $30 million attributable to Roboteam, Ondas stated. This is higher than the $140.2 million consensus estimate, according to TheFly.

The Sunnyvalue, California-based company, also announced a change in its corporate name, from Ondas Holdings Inc. to Ondas Inc.

Ondas shares gained more than 6% in Friday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the 'bullish' territory, with the stock being among the top five trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110613224



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search