Ondas Raises FY26 Revenue Forecast To $170M-$180M, Beating Wall Street Estimates: ONDS Stock Rises Pre-Market

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) on Friday announced an increase in its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026 to the $170 million to $180 million range, ahead of its OAS Investor Day.

The company's FY26 revenue forecast is 25% higher than its previous forecast of $140 million, which also included $30 million attributable to Roboteam, Ondas stated. This is higher than the $140.2 million consensus estimate, according to TheFly.

The Sunnyvalue, California-based company, also announced a change in its corporate name, from Ondas Holdings Inc. to Ondas Inc.

Ondas shares gained more than 6% in Friday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company was in the 'bullish' territory, with the stock being among the top five trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing

