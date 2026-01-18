Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: How Cold Will It Be Today? Check Forecast Here

Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: How chilly will it be in Ranchi on January 16, 2026? Will the sun bring any relief during the day? Find out about the temperature, fog, and important precautions

On Jan 16, 2026, the cold wave will continue in Ranchi, but the weather might feel a bit better. Expect a light chill and mild fog in the morning, with skies clearing up as the day goes on. The Met department predicts a minimum temp of around 7°C and a maximum of about 20°C.

Friday morning in Ranchi might see light fog, reducing visibility to 200-500 meters. However, this fog won't last long. The sun will come out by afternoon, clearing the weather. Winds from the northwest at 10-12 km/h will keep it slightly chilly.

The weather in Ranchi on January 16 will be completely dry. There's no chance of rain or hail. While the sun may offer relief during the day, the cold will creep back in after sunset. The nighttime temperature could be around 8°C, making it feel quite nippy.

The cold wave can worsen joint pain, coughs, and breathing issues. It's important to wear warm clothes, woolen sweaters, and hats. Kids and the elderly are advised to avoid going out in the morning and evening. Travelers should also be cautious. Drive slowly on highways in the morning due to light fog and use fog lights. Flights and trains might see slight delays.

The cold isn't seen as very harmful to Rabi crops, but dew could increase the risk of fungus. Farmers are advised to reduce irrigation and cover crops if needed. Fun fact: Ranchi's lowest January temperature was 3.9°C in 2013. The risk of road accidents also rises on foggy days, so it's crucial to be alert.