EU Leaders Warn Trump's Greenland Tariffs To Undermine Transatlantic Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Jan 18 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa warned that US tariff threats linked to Greenland would undermine transatlantic ties and risk a "dangerous downward spiral."

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," they said in a joint statement.

Von der Leyen and Costa said territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law, essential for Europe and the international community. They added that Europe would remain "united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."

Their comments came after US President Donald Trump said Washington would impose a 10 per cent tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland over Greenland, rising the levy to 25 per cent from the beginning of June unless a deal is reached for the United States to purchase the territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nordic leaders were among the first to push back, stressing that disputes between allies should be handled through dialogue rather than pressure.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he was surprised by the tariff threat and noted Denmark was in close contact with the European Commission, according to Ritzau.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defense and foreign policy.

The United States maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland.