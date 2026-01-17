Inside The Studio Without A Photographer: How Dubai's AI Portraits Work

A new concept in Dubai is changing the way people think about professional photography.A self-portrait studio, offers a unique experience where guests can take their own high-quality portraits without a photographer in the room, using AI to enhance the final images.

I walked into self with a mix of curiosity and scepticism. As someone who has covered countless lifestyle stories for Khaleej Times, I've seen my fair share of innovative concepts in Dubai. But a self-portrait studio with no photographer? That was a first. What I discovered during my visit was far more compelling than I anticipated.

Khaleej Times visited the new studio in Dubai to see firsthand how this unique, AI-powered experience works.

From the moment I arrived, the atmosphere felt different from a traditional photo studio. I was welcomed into a comfortable space and given a warm introduction to the concept.

The studio, which currently comprises three distinct rooms, is designed with privacy and comfort in mind. I choose the black room where dedicated space that felt more like a personal sanctuary than a commercial studio.

There was a dressing table equipped with everything needed for makeup touch-ups and hair styling, a clothes hanger for outfit changes, and various props and chairs to inspire different poses.

What struck me most was the technology's elegance. A large rectangular mirror concealed the camera entirely. Instead of staring at a lens, I saw only my own reflection.

Next to the mirror sat a screen that would display each photo instantly. In my hand was a small remote with a single button to trigger the camera. A second identical device was available if I needed assistance, ensuring I never had to leave the private space.

Hidden behind glass

As I began the session, I found myself falling into familiar patterns. I struck the poses with angles I know work, and the expressions I've rehearsed. I felt that familiar tension that comes with being in front of a camera, even if that“camera” was hidden behind glass.

But something shifted about five minutes in. Without a photographer watching, without anyone judging movements or suggesting I adjust my position, I began to relax.

The constant self-consciousness that typically accompanies a photoshoot started to fade. I stopped thinking about how I looked and started enjoying the simple act of pressing a button and experimenting with poses.

I tried angles I'd never attempt in front of a photographer and made expressions that felt genuine rather than polished.

When I reviewed the images on the screen, I was surprised. The photos where I was most relaxed and authentic were undoubtedly the best. They captured something real.

People in control

The founders, Mitia Muravev and Peter Bondarenko, explained the philosophy behind this approach during our conversation.

They emphasised that self is built on a fundamental belief, when people feel completely safe and in control, they relax, and that relaxation translates into more powerful, authentic portraits.

This is particularly significant in the GCC region, where privacy is not merely a preference but a genuine prerequisite for comfort and participation – especially for many Muslim women who might otherwise hesitate to participate in a traditional

Self operates as a technology company, not just a studio. The founders are constantly iterating on both the software and the physical experience, believing that the offering can improve dramatically over time.

They've thoughtfully combined AI, design, and hospitality standards into a single, cohesive product.

After my session concluded, a code appeared on the screen. I used it to access my private online gallery just directly after the session and the AI has done all the editing job.

The studio's team never views or accesses guest images. This privacy guarantee is built into the system from the ground up, a detail that resonated with me as both a user and a journalist.

The technology polishes skin tones and textures, subtly enhancing the images while maintaining authenticity.

With plans to expand across the GCC and eventually globally, self is positioning itself as a new category of experience. It's not competing with traditional photographers; it's creating something entirely different. It's a space where the pressure to perform is replaced by the freedom to simply be.