Kuwait Racers Lead Three Categories In Bahrain Drag Racing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Racers of the Kuwaiti Club for Automobiles and Motorcycles have managed to dominate three categories in the 2025-2026 Bahrain Drag Racing Championship.
Speaking to KUNA on Saturday, the club's team manager, Sheikh Sabah Dawood Al-Sabah boasted that the team had achieved honorable results in the event, held at the Bahrain International Circuit on Friday evening.
He added that the racers had won the top positions following the victory of racers Salah Al-Heidar in the 4.8 Index category, Shehab Bourba' in the 8.5 category, and Ahmad Zaman in the 8.5 Index category, while the team won the second places through racer Ahmad Heider in the 9.0 Index category and Abdullah Al-Azmi in the 10.0 Index category.
In addition, Talal Al-Manea, Mohammad Zaman and Abdulrahman Buelwa led the third positions in the 9.0, 8.8 and 4.8 Index categories respectively, Sheikh Sabah Dawood added. (end)
