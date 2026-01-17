403
Russia, Oman Warn Against External Interference in Iran Affairs
(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conferred with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi by telephone Friday regarding mounting tensions in Iran.
The diplomatic exchange centered on the deepening Iranian turmoil, "which is being artificially fueled from outside and carries the risk of developing into a large-scale regional conflict," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement revealed.
Both diplomats underscored the critical need to avert "such a negative scenario" and emphasized the necessity of stopping external meddling in sovereign nations' domestic matters, characterizing such interference as a flagrant breach of core UN Charter principles.
Lavrov and Al Busaidi additionally voiced backing for strengthened collaborative initiatives to establish conducive circumstances for launching comprehensive, all-inclusive intra-Yemeni negotiations under UN supervision.
The ministers further explored advancing the multidimensional Russian-Omani partnership.
The telephonic discussion occurred against a backdrop of escalating regional anxieties surrounding potential US military action targeting Iran.
US President Donald Trump has consistently pledged solidarity with Iranian demonstrators amid nationwide anti-government mobilizations that have engulfed the country since last month, though he moderated his language during White House comments late Wednesday.
Conversely, Iranian authorities have blamed the US and Israel for orchestrating "riots" and "terrorism" throughout the demonstrations.
A US-based human rights organization reported at least 2,677 fatalities during the protests with nearly 19,100 additional detentions, while Iranian officials have yet to publish official casualty figures.
