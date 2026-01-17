403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Omani foreign ministers discuss regional tensions
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone on Friday with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, as stated by reports.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two officials reviewed the outcomes of recent diplomatic efforts by both countries aimed at reducing regional tensions and resolving disputes.
Last week, Al Busaidi highlighted steady improvements in bilateral relations, noting “mutual trust and respect” and pointing to substantial opportunities for deeper cooperation between Türkiye and Oman.
At a joint news briefing in Ankara earlier this month, Al Busaidi stated that the leaders of both countries share a common vision and are committed to further advancing ties. He also noted that discussions covered regional developments in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia, and praised Türkiye’s contributions to political and humanitarian initiatives in the region.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two officials reviewed the outcomes of recent diplomatic efforts by both countries aimed at reducing regional tensions and resolving disputes.
Last week, Al Busaidi highlighted steady improvements in bilateral relations, noting “mutual trust and respect” and pointing to substantial opportunities for deeper cooperation between Türkiye and Oman.
At a joint news briefing in Ankara earlier this month, Al Busaidi stated that the leaders of both countries share a common vision and are committed to further advancing ties. He also noted that discussions covered regional developments in Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia, and praised Türkiye’s contributions to political and humanitarian initiatives in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment