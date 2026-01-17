403
Greece plans to broaden waters, launch new Aegean marine park
(MENAFN) Greece is preparing to extend its territorial waters and establish a second maritime park in the Aegean Sea, the country’s foreign minister announced on Friday, as stated by reports.
Addressing independent lawmakers in parliament, George Gerapetritis emphasized the government’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen the nation’s maritime sovereignty. Since 2019, the conservative New Democracy administration has taken several steps, including the launch of the first Aegean marine park, the implementation of a marine spatial planning framework, and the signing of maritime delimitation agreements with Egypt and Italy.
Gerapetritis criticized Türkiye’s Blue Homeland doctrine as “expansionist” and therefore unacceptable. He added, however, that Greece now possesses stronger legal and diplomatic arguments than ever, grounded in European Union standards.
While affirming that dialogue with Türkiye will continue, the minister stressed that Greece’s national sovereignty is nonnegotiable. His comments followed a call earlier this week with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed bilateral relations and the anticipated visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Türkiye in February.
