Kremlin recognizes Greenland as part of Denmark
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that it recognizes Greenland as a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, calling the recent situation surrounding the island “very controversial.”
“We proceed from the understanding that Greenland is a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing, noting that Moscow is closely monitoring developments. He added that while Denmark and Greenland have denied any plans to sell the territory, Moscow is aware of statements from Washington about a possible “monetary offer to acquire Greenland in one form or another.”
Peskov described the situation as “unusual” or “extraordinary, from the perspective of international law.” Greenland has drawn US interest because of its strategic location and mineral resources, amid concerns over growing Russian and Chinese activity. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the island and has not ruled out military options.
Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell, reaffirming Danish sovereignty. On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would continue bolstering its Arctic defenses and deemed references to alleged Russian and Chinese activity around Greenland as “unacceptable” reasons for current tensions.
