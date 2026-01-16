Software Asset Management Market Growing Trends, Top Business Strategy, Healthy CAGR, Investment Opportunities, And Growth Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews)



The software asset management market is projected to expand from USD 3.5 billion in 2024 to USD 7.3 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.0% over the course of the forecast period. The move to cloud computing, expanding regulatory compliance requirements, and the increasing need for businesses to optimize software spending and better manage cybersecurity risks are all anticipated to propel the use of software asset management solutions.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment will hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

Organizations with an employee strength of more than 1,000 can be considered large enterprises. Software asset management in large enterprises is evolving beyond mere compliance and cost-saving measures. With the advent of hybrid work environments, enterprises are increasingly leveraging software asset management to drive innovation and agility. Modern software asset management solutions are integrated with advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms that provide predictive insights, enabling proactive management of software assets; this allows enterprises to anticipate future software needs and align them with strategic business goals. Additionally, software asset management in large enterprises focuses on enhancing cybersecurity. Ensuring that all software is up-to-date and properly licensed, software asset management helps minimize vulnerabilities that cyber threats could exploit. Integrating software asset management with broader IT asset management (ITAM) frameworks also enables a unified approach to managing hardware and software assets, improving overall IT governance.

Furthermore, sustainability is becoming a significant aspect of software asset management in large enterprises. Companies now use software asset management to optimize their software usage to reduce digital waste, contributing to their overall environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Software asset management tools are also being utilized to support remote work by managing software licenses and ensuring employees can access necessary tools without compromising security or compliance.

By region, the Middle East & Africa will grow at the second-highest growth rates during the forecast period.

In the Middle East and Africa region, including GCC countries, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Turkey, and others, the software asset management market is expanding rapidly amid growing digital transformation initiatives and increased ICT investments. Countries across the region are enhancing their digital infrastructure to support economic growth, with software asset management playing a crucial role in managing software licenses and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

The market is characterized by a strong demand for software asset management solutions to optimize software usage, reduce costs, and mitigate risks associated with software audits. Local vendors like Ettesaq, specializing in software licensing consulting, help large enterprises navigate the complexities of software contracts and optimize their software portfolios. Their services cover everything from software procurement and compliance to ongoing asset management.

Unique Features in the Software Asset Management Market

A core strength of SAM solutions is their ability to discover and inventory every software instance across an organization's IT ecosystem - from on-premises servers and virtual machines to cloud environments and endpoint devices. This includes automatic scanning of hardware, identification of installed applications, and normalization of software titles from disparate sources. This exhaustive visibility eliminates blind spots, laying the foundation for accurate license management, compliance tracking, and cost optimization.

SAM tools uniquely map software installations to purchased entitlements (licenses, subscriptions, contracts). They reconcile what's installed versus what's legally owned, considering complex licensing rules such as core-based licensing, user-based entitlements, and floating licenses. This precise reconciliation helps organizations avoid penalties from audits, understand under- or over-utilization, and negotiate better terms with vendors.

Beyond just tracking installations, advanced SAM platforms monitor real usage metrics - how often applications are used, by whom, and in what capacity. This usage intelligence enables IT teams to identify dormant or rarely used software, consolidate redundant tools, and reassign licenses where needed. As a result, organizations can reduce software spend and optimize asset allocation based on demand patterns.

Major Highlights of the Software Asset Management Market

The global Software Asset Management market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing investments in software and rising demand for efficient governance of software portfolios. Forecasts indicate significant market expansion over the next decade, with cloud-based solutions and advanced analytics fueling adoption across enterprises of all sizes.

As IT environments become more complex - with hybrid, multi-cloud, and SaaS-centric architectures - organizations increasingly rely on SAM platforms to gain visibility into software usage, licensing, and compliance. This complexity creates a pressing need for automated discovery, tracking, and optimization of software assets across distributed systems.

One of the standout highlights of the SAM market is its contribution to cost savings and financial discipline. SAM tools help organizations eliminate unused software, prevent over-purchasing, and forecast renewal costs, making them essential for CIOs and CFOs seeking to optimize IT spend and align software consumption with business needs.

Some of the key players operating in the software asset management market are – Flexera (US), Snow Software(Sweden), USU Software AG(Germany), Ivanti(US), BMC Software(US), ServiceNow(US), Certero(UK), Matrix42(Germany), Broadcom(US), and Eracent(US).

Flexera

Flexera is a prominent provider of SaaS-based IT management solutions that drive digital transformation and maximize the value of technology investments for enterprises. The company delivers definitive visibility into complex hybrid IT ecosystems, enabling organizations to gain unparalleled IT insights and seize technology opportunities. Flexera's solutions facilitate IT transformation by offering actionable intelligence across various dimensions, allowing effective management, governance, and optimization of hybrid IT estates. The company's technology value optimization solutions, including Software License Optimization, Software Licensing & Entitlement Management, Application Packaging, Enterprise App Stores, Software Vulnerability Management, Technology Asset Management, Cloud Management, and FinOps, are trusted by over 50,000 customers worldwide. Supported by a team of 1,300+ passionate members, Flexera provides tools that help organizations achieve technology spending efficiency, particularly in hybrid IT environments. For instance, Flexera One's Software Asset Management platform uses intelligent product use rights and algorithms to automate license position calculations for complex software from major vendors like Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce; this enables customers to save costs on software and mitigate audit risks, providing the insights needed for effective license compliance and cloud cost management.

USU Software AG

USU Software AG, headquartered in Möglingen, Germany, is a leading multinational provider of software and services for IT and customer service management. With a focus on digitalizing IT and customer services, USU serves over 1,200 customers worldwide, helping them adapt to the evolving demands of a digitalized work environment. USU's comprehensive portfolio includes IT & Enterprise Service Management, Software Asset Management, Knowledge Management, IT Monitoring, and Digital Consulting. Their ITIL-compliant solutions enable strategic and operational service management, digitizing and automating processes for enhanced efficiency. The software asset management solutions optimize software usage, mitigate risks, and achieve significant cost savings, managing licenses for major manufacturers in data centers and the cloud. USU's Knowledge Management supports service organizations with intelligent chatbots, voice bots, self-service systems, and an active knowledge database, ensuring high customer satisfaction. IT Monitoring ensures maximum IT availability and seamless operations across complex hybrid infrastructures.

Ivanti

Ivanti is an American IT software company headquartered in South Jordan, Utah. Formed in January 2017 through the merger of LANDESK and HEAT Software, Ivanti specializes in IT security, IT service management, IT asset management, unified endpoint management, identity management, and supply chain management. The company offers solutions designed to streamline and secure digital workplaces, enabling organizations to manage and protect their IT assets effectively. Ivanti has a global presence, with 36 offices in 23 countries, serving over 35,000 customers and partnering with more than 7,000 organizations worldwide.