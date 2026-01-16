Schmidt Kramer Included In 2026 Best Law Firms Rankings By Best Lawyers, Earns Recognition Across Multiple Practice Areas

MENAFN - GetNews)Schmidt Kramer has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms, a national ranking published by Best Lawyers. The firm has been recognized in the Best Law Firms rankings consistently since 2010.







For 2026, Schmidt Kramer earned multiple regional distinctions across several litigation and plaintiff-focused practice areas, reflecting the firm's professional standing within the regional legal community.

The firm earned Tier 1 regional rankings in the following categories.



Insurance Law: Representing policyholders in disputes involving denied claims or disputed coverage.

Litigation –Insurance: Handling complex insurance litigation when disputes proceed to court.

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs: Representing individuals harmed by preventable medical errors.

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs: Advocating for clients injured in car accidents, slip and falls, and other serious injury cases. Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs: Pursuing claims involving defective or dangerous products.

In addition, Schmidt Kramer received a Tier 2 regional ranking for Appellate Practice, recognizing the firm's expertise in handling appeals and complex legal issues at higher levels of the court system.

The rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation process that includes peer reviews from leading attorneys and feedback from clients. To be eligible for inclusion, at least one attorney at the firm must be recognized in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Moreover, only lawyers who have already earned Best Lawyers recognition are eligible to participate in the voting process.

In October 2025, it was announced that multiple Schmidt Kramer attorneys were selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America 2026.

Recognized attorneys include:



Scott B. Cooper: Named“Lawyer of the Year” in Insurance Law, and Litigation – Insurance in the Harrisburg region. Also selected for Insurance Law, Appellate Practice, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Litigation – Insurance.

Gerard C. Kramer: Recognized for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Daryl E. Christopher: Recognized for Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Dennis R. Kergick: Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants.

The Best Law Firms rankings are intended to provide prospective clients with insights into firms that demonstrate consistent professional excellence and peer recognition. Schmidt Kramer's inclusion in the 2026 rankings highlights the firm's continued commitment to high-quality legal representation across insurance, injury, and appellate practice areas.

To learn more about Schmidt Kramer and its legal services, please visit .

Social Media Handles: @‌schmidtkramerlaw, @DialThe8s, @‌SchmidtKramerLaw