Mccoy Contractors, Inc. Helps Milwaukee-Area Homeowners Solve Foundation Cracks & Basement Water Problems Since 1956

MENAFN - GetNews)



Trusted Structural Repair & Waterproofing Solutions for Southeastern Wisconsin Homes

January 16, 2026 - Brookfield, WI - For nearly seven decades, McCoy Contractors, Inc. has served as a trusted leader in foundation repair and basement waterproofing for homeowners throughout the Greater Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin region. Established in 1956, the company has completed more than 10,000 successful foundation repairs, helping protect homes from structural damage, water intrusion, and long-term deterioration.

With an emphasis on proven repair techniques, engineering-based solutions, and long-term performance, McCoy Contractors, Inc. continues to provide dependable service for properties experiencing foundation movement, cracking, and basement moisture issues. Homes throughout Brookfield, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and surrounding communities rely on the firm's expertise to resolve foundation instability before minor issues become costly structural failures.

Comprehensive Solutions for Structural Stability and Dry Basements

Foundation damage and basement moisture can compromise a property's structural integrity, indoor air quality, and resale value. McCoy Contractors, Inc. specializes in diagnosing and repairing a wide range of common foundation and basement issues, including:



Horizontal foundation wall cracks

Vertical, step, shear, and floor cracks

Bowing or leaning foundation walls

High-wall water leaks and corner seepage

Water staining and leaks at the wall-floor joints Persistent basement dampness and seepage

Each project begins with a thorough inspection to identify the underlying cause of the issue - whether hydrostatic pressure, soil movement, poor drainage, or aging construction materials. From there, technicians apply targeted solutions designed for long-term effectiveness, not temporary cosmetic fixes.

Homeowners seeking reliable Brookfield foundation repair services frequently turn to McCoy Contractors, Inc. for permanent stabilization systems and professional-grade waterproofing installations.

Engineering-Based Repairs Designed to Last

McCoy Contractors, Inc. uses a combination of structural reinforcement systems, foundation wall stabilization, crack repair methods, and drainage solutions to address both existing damage and the conditions that cause it. Repairs are customized based on soil composition, wall type, moisture sources, and severity of movement.

Common solutions include:



Carbon fiber or steel wall reinforcement

Foundation wall anchors and bracing systems

Epoxy injection

Interior and exterior drainage systems Basement sealants

All systems are installed to meet or exceed industry standards and are designed to prevent further structural shifting or water intrusion.

A Reputation Built on Experience and Results

With more than 10,000 completed foundation repair projects and nearly 70 years in operation, McCoy Contractors, Inc. has earned a reputation as one of Southeastern Wisconsin's most experienced foundation specialists. The company's longevity reflects consistent quality workmanship, strong customer satisfaction, and the ability to adapt to evolving building science and repair technology.

Property owners searching for a dependable structural repair company often select McCoy Contractors, Inc. because of its proven track record, transparent assessments, and commitment to permanent solutions.

Serving the Greater Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin Area

McCoy Contractors, Inc. proudly serves homeowners across Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, and surrounding Southeastern Wisconsin communities. Services are available for residential properties experiencing foundation settlement, wall cracking, water seepage, or basement flooding.

Early intervention remains key to preventing extensive damage and higher repair costs. Structural movement and moisture intrusion tend to worsen over time if left unaddressed, often leading to increased repair complexity and expense.

About McCoy Contractors, Inc.

Founded in 1956, McCoy Contractors, Inc. specializes in foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and structural stabilization services for residential properties. The company has completed more than 10,000 foundation repair projects and continues to provide engineering-based solutions designed to protect homes from structural failure and water damage.

McCoy Contractors, Inc. remains committed to preserving property value, structural integrity, and homeowner peace of mind across Southeastern Wisconsin.