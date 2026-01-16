Youth Leader Yingxi Tang At Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Calls For A Shift From Sustainability To Regeneration

MENAFN - GetNews) During Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), global youth leader from China and Zayed Sustainability Prize Youth Ambassador Yingxi Tang participated in a high-level Youth Roundtable titled“The Regeneration Equation – Youth Designing the Future.” The session convened senior policymakers, leaders of international organizations, and youth innovators to examine how the global sustainability agenda must evolve toward regenerative development.







The roundtable focused on moving beyond conventional approaches centered on environmental protection and the circular economy, toward systems capable of restoring ecosystems, strengthening communities, and rebuilding social trust. Participants emphasized that in the coming decade, sustainability efforts must shift from merely minimizing harm to enabling the co-recovery of natural and social systems through systemic transformation.

Youth participants were positioned as“System Designers,” working alongside government leaders, entrepreneurs, and Zayed Sustainability Prize laureates to explore actionable pathways toward regeneration. The discussion underscored that meaningful progress will require structural change, rather than incremental optimization alone.

As one of the youth representatives from China and a Zayed Sustainability Prize laureate, Yingxi Tang shared insights drawn from his work in education innovation and sustainability. He emphasized that the future of sustainable development is not solely a technological challenge, but a fundamental transformation of education systems, value frameworks, and talent development models, with youth playing a central role in shaping this transition.







The dialogue was moderated by Harry Rostron and featured distinguished speakers including H.E. Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Former President of Iceland; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); and William Asiko, Vice President for Africa at the Rockefeller Foundation. Widely regarded as one of the most forward-looking youth discussions of ADSW, the session signaled a broader global shift from crisis response toward regenerative futures.