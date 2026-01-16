Ministry Of Coal Signs Cmdpas With DVC For Three Commercial Coal Blocks

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Coal has executed Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for three commercial coal blocks Dhulia North, Mandakini B and Pirpainti Barahat marking a further step in India's efforts to strengthen domestic coal production.

The blocks were awarded to DVC under the 13th round of commercial coal mining auctions.

According to the Ministry, the three blocks are fully explored and together have a cumulative peak rated capacity of 49 million tonnes per annum, highlighting their significance in meeting the country's growing energy demand.

The execution of the agreements formalises the transition of these assets into the development and production phase.

The projects are estimated to generate annual revenue of around Rs 4,621 crore and are expected to attract capital investment of approximately Rs 7,350 crore, contributing to industrial activity and economic growth in the coal sector.

Beyond energy supply, the development of the three coal blocks is projected to create about 66,248 direct and indirect employment opportunities, supporting livelihood generation and regional development in coal-bearing areas.

The Ministry of Coal stated that the agreements reflect its continued focus on expanding domestic coal production through a transparent, competitive and investor-friendly auction framework, with the objective of enhancing long-term energy security and supporting the broader goal of economic self-reliance.

(KNN Bureau)

