France blocks entry to British far-right members over migrant attacks
(MENAFN) France’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that 10 British nationals linked to the far-right “Raise the Colours” movement have been banned from entering or remaining in the country due to activities targeting migrants.
The ministry said its services had repeatedly received reports about the activists, who were allegedly involved in searching for and destroying small boats along the French coastline in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais regions. They were also accused of carrying out propaganda aimed at recruiting British citizens to “end migration.”
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was informed of the incidents in December 2025 and instructed authorities to identify the individuals and take preventive measures, citing the serious public order risks posed by their actions.
Nunez commended security forces for maintaining public order and preventing activities that could incite violence, hatred, or discrimination.
