Tinygemsbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces Agreement To Acquire Quantum Circuits Inc., Establishing World's Leading Quantum Computing Company

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and Quantum Circuits, Inc. (“Quantum Circuits”), a leading developer of error-corrected superconducting gate-model quantum computing systems, recently announced that the companies have entered into a merger agreement under which D-Wave will acquire Quantum Circuits for a purchase price of $550 million, consisting of $300 million in D-Wave common stock and $250 million in cash. By combining the world's leading annealing quantum computing company with the world's leading developer of error-corrected gate-model technology, D-Wave aims to dramatically accelerate the projected time to a scaled, error-corrected gate-model quantum computer alongside and complementary to its commercial annealing quantum systems.

The proposed acquisition will bring together D-Wave's deep expertise in scalable control of superconducting processors as well as its production-grade, high availability quantum cloud platform with Quantum Circuits' leading approach to error-corrected superconducting gate-model technology. Quantum Circuits' dual-rail technology with built-in error detection results in higher quality qubits and dramatically lowers the physical resources required for building logical qubits. Combining these technologies is expected to facilitate an accelerated commercial gate-model product roadmap that D-Wave believes will enable it to be the first to deliver fully error-corrected, scaled gate-model quantum computing. This is also projected to significantly expand the exciting use cases addressable by commercial quantum computing. The first deliverable in the accelerated roadmap will be an initial dual-rail system, planned to be generally available in 2026.

The transaction secures D-Wave's position as the world's first and only dual-platform quantum computing company, building and delivering industry-leading annealing and gate model quantum computing technology to address customers' full set of complex computational problems.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers - the world's largest - feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

About Quantum Circuits, Inc.

Quantum Circuits is founded by quantum physicists, including leading quantum expert and Yale Professor Rob Schoelkopf. The company is a leader in the development of quantum computers designed to scale. Quantum Circuits' innovative architecture integrates high-fidelity qubits with intrinsic error detection and handling. High-fidelity error detection is a key component to reducing the number of physical qubits necessary to build a useful quantum computer, thus accelerating the timeline to fault-tolerant quantum computing and real-world applications. Quantum Circuits' team includes pioneers in the development of superconducting quantum science and circuit quantum electrodynamics. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the acquisition (including the timing and completion thereof), as well as the combined company's development and commercialization plans, plans to accelerate the projected time to a scaled, error-corrected gate-model quantum computer and intention to make an initial dual-rail system generally available in 2026, among others. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“believe,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“trend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,”“forecast,”“projection,”“continue,”“ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

