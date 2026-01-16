Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Exclusive 30A Luxury Vacation Rentals At Sanctuary By The Sea In Blue Mountain Beach, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With its secluded location overlooking Big Red Fish Lake, Sanctuary by the Sea offers a serene escape for family beach retreats of all kinds

Destin, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporting the slow travel movement, the BBC recently reported that the 2026 travel trend set to dominate this year is "quietcations." With a growing interest in destinations that provide comfort, silence and a way to escape the compounding stresses of modern life, today's traveler is seeking destinations such as Sanctuary by the Sea in Northwest Florida. Tucked along Scenic Highway 30A, Sanctuary by the Sea celebrates a unique setting that offers travelers an opportunity to escape to peaceful serenity. Now, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, one of the area's longest operating property management companies, is introducing Sanctuary by the Sea's exclusive collection of luxury vacation rental residences, well-suited for distinguished travelers who desire privacy, value sustainability, and modern conveniences.

“From the design details to the one-of-a-kind location overlooking a rare coastal dune lake, this property is very special,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties.“The location offers a sense of calm that's found in only a few places in this area. In addition, the homeowners have put a lot of love and attention to detail in their vacation homes to create a truly unique experience. We're delighted to be entrusted with their investment and share each owner's personal residence and the joy of coastal living along 30A with other families.”

Set on 23 acres overlooking Big Red Fish Lake, the gated, luxury condominium complex is positioned between the turquoise waters of the Gulf and the lake. This distinctive layout allows guests to enjoy the best of two waterfront worlds in a tranquil setting. Mornings may be spent paddling or fishing on the peaceful dune lake, while afternoons are ideal for sunbathing at the beach and swimming in the Gulf. The surrounding natural landscape reveals lush vegetation and frequent sightings of birds and coastal wildlife.

Big Redfish Lake is one of 15 rare coastal dune lakes in South Walton County. These naturally occurring bodies of water are a combination of freshwater and saltwater, offering a unique environment that's found in only a handful of places around the world, such as New Zealand, Madagascar, Australia, and the Pacific Northwest. Coastal dune lakes are special in that there is a narrow spit of sand separating freshwater from saltwater and at times they open to the Gulf, allowing freshwater to flow out and saltwater to flow in, creating a unique habitat for local marine and plant species, and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

Beyond the lake, Sanctuary by the Sea property amenities include three community pools, two bubbling hot tubs, a fire pit, a paved picnic area, and direct access to the beach, allowing families to gather and enjoy time swimming, soaking and dining alfresco. Additionally, the property features a virtual golf simulator, fitness center, and private movie theater, providing residents and guests with enhanced entertainment and convenience. A scenic trail to Big Red Fish Lake offers outdoor adventure seekers the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of lakeside living, including kayaking, canoeing, and fishing.

Inside each privately-owned, luxury vacation rental residence, guests are greeted with soaring 10-foot ceilings, chef-ready kitchens with Viking appliances, gas fireplaces, and wet bars-ideal for entertaining. The luxury residences range from 3- to 5-bedrooms and each features a private balcony with panoramic views of the lake and Gulf-an experience that's as unforgettable as the property itself. As a bonus, each stay includes seasonal beach service (March – October) in which an umbrella and two chairs are set up on the beach each day of the guest's stay.

When it's mealtime, guests appreciate the convenience of a fully equipped kitchen with premium appliances and upgrades. Whether preparing brunch as a group or welcoming one of the area's acclaimed private chefs to prepare the meal, guests value modern conveniences and the lakeside setting. If dining out is preferred, South Walton's dining scene is thriving with world-class restaurants, fresh Gulf flavors and remarkable wine lists. From casual oyster bars to fine dining restaurants with James Beard-nominated chefs, nearby eateries offer a wide array of local options. From Mimmo's Italian in Blue Mountain Beach and the iconic Red Bar in Grayton Beach to Fish out Water in WaterColor and renown Bud & Alley's in Seaside, 30A restaurants are recognized for their use of fresh Gulf seafood and local produce, creative culinary twists, and unforgettable atmosphere and views.

Neighboring beach communities, including Santa Rosa Beach, Grayton Beach, Watercolor and Seaside, also offer plenty of entertainment options. From boutique shops and art galleries to state parks and a 19-mile paved bike path, there are plenty of options to stay active.

To learn more about Sanctuary by the Sea and view the exclusive collection of vacation residences, visit SanctuarybytheSeaRentals or call the local team at Newman-Daily Resort Properties at 850-837-1071.

