China, Canada Seek New Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- China and Canada held in-depth talks on Friday to restore and resume cooperation in multiple fields, emphasizing that stable bilateral relations benefit both nations and contribute to global peace, stability, and prosperity.
China News Agency (Xinhua) said this came during talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a four-day official visit.
Xinhua quoted Xi as saying that both countries should build a responsible, strategic partnership based on mutual respect for sovereignty, political systems, and development paths, promoting stable, sustainable relations that benefit both peoples and the world.
The Chinese President affirmed his country's willingness to enhance communication and coordination with Canada within the frameworks of the United Nations, the G20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation to jointly address global challenges.
The Canadian Prime Minister highlighted the long-standing friendly ties and complementary economies of China and Canada, expressing his hope to expand cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, finance, education, and climate change.
China and Canada announced resuming high-level economic and financial dialogue, revitalizing their joint agricultural committee, and pledged to ensure a fair business environment while resolving trade issues through constructive consultation.
They also agreed to resume ministerial-level energy talks, promote trade and investment in clean and conventional energy, and enhance cooperation on uranium and civilian nuclear energy under IAEA standards.
The two countries signed cooperation agreements covering crime prevention, construction, heritage protection, food security, quarantine, tourism, energy, and dual currency swap arrangements. (end)
