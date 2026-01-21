Census-Linked House Listing Begins In J & K From June 1
The schedule was decided by the Union Territory Level Census Coordination Committee, which met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, they said, adding that the government will issue the requisite notification by January 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
To facilitate smooth self-enumeration, the services of technical assistants and charge officials will be utilised to guide the public during the 15 days preceding the field operations, officials said.
During the meeting, Director of Census Operations, J-K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, made a detailed presentation outlining the framework and key features of Census 2027, which will be India's first fully digital census, they said.
The presentation highlighted major innovations such as the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), provision for self-enumeration by citizens, and caste enumeration, which are being introduced, officials mentioned further.
The sequence of census activities, including training, self-enumeration, house listing and population enumeration, along with detailed timelines, was also elaborated, they added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment