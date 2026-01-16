Canon Central North Africa Appoints Tushar Vashnavi As The New Business-To-Business (B2B) Business Unit Director

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2026/APO Group/ --

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ) announces the appointment of Tushar Vashnavi as Business Unit Director, Business-to-Business (B2B), effective immediately.

In his new role, Tushar will lead Canon's Integrated Printing Solutions Group across the region, focusing on strengthening business execution, deepening distributor and partner engagement, and expanding the delivery of value-driven printing, document, and workflow solutions. His leadership aligns with Canon Central and North Africa's strategic focus on Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience (ICE) to support sustainable growth.

Tushar brings more than 14 years of experience within Canon, supported by a strong background in industrial and B2B environments. His career progression across product management, sales leadership, trade business, strategic planning, and enterprise transformation has given him a comprehensive understanding of Canon's portfolio, commercial models, and partner ecosystem, positioning him well to lead the B2B business with both strategic and operational depth.

Commenting on the appointment, Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said:“Tushar's appointment reflects our focus on leadership continuity and execution excellence within our B2B business. His regional insight and cross-functional expertise position him well to further strengthen our integrated printing solutions portfolio and partner ecosystem.”

Speaking on his appointment, Tushar Vashnavi said:“I am honoured to take on this role and grateful for the trust placed in me. I look forward to working closely with our partners and teams to expand our integrated printing solutions and drive sustainable growth across the region.”

Tushar's appointment reinforces Canon Central and North Africa's commitment to customer proximity, service-led value creation, and the continued evolution of its integrated printing solutions across Africa.

