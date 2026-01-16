After Mahayuti's Good Show In Maha, Bommai Predicts BJP-JD(S) Win In Greater Bengaluru Authority Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) As trends predicted a thumping victory for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra civic polls, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the BJP and JD(S) alliance will achieve a win in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections.

Taking to social media X on Friday, BJP MP Bommai stated, "The BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) have registered massive victories in urban local body elections across Maharashtra, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as well as Pune and Nagpur."

Bommai extended "heartfelt" congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who played a key role in this "unprecedented victory", Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP National President J. P. Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"In the upcoming elections to the five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, the victory of the BJP–JD (S) alliance is certain. With this election, the beginning of the end for Congress has started," Bommai said.

Trends indicate that Mahayuti has crossed the halfway mark in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, while the Thackeray camp fell short of expectations.

Polling for a total of 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra was held on Thursday.

The political fortune of 15,931 candidates, including nearly 1,700 contestants in Mumbai alone, was decided by the electorate on Thursday.

Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP and Shiv Sena in the civic polls in Maharashtra.

Notably, allegations surfaced during polling regarding the use of marker pens or "erasable ink," with some voters claiming the ink could be removed using hand sanitisers.

The Thackeray camp made the erasable ink claim, alleging irregularities. However, Shiv Sena rejected the claim.