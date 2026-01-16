WUF13 National Coordinator Attends High-Level Event In Geneva
At the meeting, Guliyev stated that multilateralism is the most effective approach to overcoming global challenges that no country can solve alone - such as climate change, rapid urbanization, inequality, and sustainable development. In this context, he especially emphasized the crucial role of cities and settlements as the main spaces where global solutions are transformed into practical action.
He pointed out that Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, values cities and infrastructure as bridges connecting regions and societies.
Speaking about the large-scale reconstruction and integrated urbanization projects being implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Guliyev noted that these projects aim not only to reconstruct the territories but also to contribute to long-term peace, stability, and regional cooperation.
In conclusion, the committee chairman invited his colleagues to participate in the WUF13 to be held in Baku on May 17-22, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment