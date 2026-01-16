Peter's Paver Restoration Expands Across Chicago

MENAFN - GetNews) Peter's Paver Restoration, announces its expansion across the Chicago metropolitan area

Peter's Paver Restoration, a trusted paver restoration company, announces its expansion across the Chicago metropolitan area. Based in Lake Zurich, IL, the company continues to grow its footprint by delivering high-quality paver restoration services to homeowners and businesses throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs. With a strong focus on craftsmanship and long-lasting results, Peter's Paver Restoration is setting a new standard for outdoor surface care across the region.

Specializing in comprehensive paver restoration solutions, the company offers expert paver cleaning, paver sanding, and paver sealing services designed to restore the beauty and durability of outdoor surfaces. These services help protect paver patios from weather damage, color fading, weed growth, and shifting stones while enhancing curb appeal and property value. Each project is handled with precision to ensure pavers remain structurally sound and visually appealing.

Peter's Paver Restoration also provides professional paverstone repair and paver leveling to address uneven surfaces, sunken pavers, and damaged areas that can create safety concerns. In addition, the company installs custom paver lighting solutions, allowing property owners to improve nighttime visibility, safety, and ambiance around walkways, patios, and outdoor living spaces.

As part of its expansion, Peter's Paver Restoration now serves a wide range of communities, including Lake Zurich, IL, Arlington Heights, IL, Barrington, IL, Barrington Hills, IL, Buffalo Grove, IL, Inverness, IL, Northbrook, IL, Palatine, IL, and Wheeling, IL. Additional service areas include Hawthorn Woods, IL, Kildeer, IL, Lincolnshire, IL, Long Grove, IL, Mundelein, IL, Vernon Hills, IL, and Wauconda, IL.

The company has also expanded operations into Crystal Lake, IL, Cary, IL, Elgin, IL, Lake Barrington, IL, Prospect Heights, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Schaumburg, IL, Deer Park, IL, Glencoe, IL, Evanston, IL, and Highland Park, IL. This growth allows more property owners throughout the Chicago area to access reliable, professional paver restoration services backed by years of industry experience.

Peter's Paver Restoration has built a strong reputation for revitalizing aging paver patios through detailed cleaning, joint stabilization, sealing, and structural correction. The company's restoration process is designed to extend the life of pavers while improving overall appearance and functionality. From residential driveways to commercial outdoor spaces, each project is completed with attention to detail and proven restoration techniques.

“We are expanding across the Chicago area, providing the best Paver Restoration services. We want our clients to see the difference a professional paver restoration can make.”

With its continued expansion, Peter's Paver Restoration remains committed to delivering dependable results, superior customer service, and customized solutions for every property. Homeowners and businesses seeking professional paver cleaning, paver sanding, paver sealing, paver leveling, paverstone repair, or paver lighting can rely on the company's expertise throughout the greater Chicago area.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Peter's Paver Restoration at (847) 393-0963 or visit

Peter's Paver Restoration

Lake Zurich, IL

(847) 393-0963