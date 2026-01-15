SKYWAVETM, An ORBCOMM® Company, Launches New Hybrid Satellite-Cellular Module To Enable Remote Mission-Critical Iot Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STERLING, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYWAVETM, an ORBCOMMcompany, today announced the launch of the ST 4000, a hybrid IoT module that delivers seamless global connectivity across satellite and cellular networks and provides direct-to-device (D2D) capabilities for mission-critical industrial applications.

The ST 4000 addresses a fundamental challenge for IoT solution providers: efficiently building reliable systems that work anywhere without the complexity and cost of managing multiple connectivity technologies. By integrating satellite reach with cellular flexibility in a single module, SKYWAVE reduces complexity by eliminating the need to maintain separate device SKUs or build custom failover logic into applications. A single ST 4000 now covers the full operational geography, from urban distribution centers to remote industrial operations.

As ORBCOMM's dedicated brand for industrial IoT solution enablement, SKYWAVE's focus is to deliver mission-critical visibility for every remote asset on Earth through an integrated platform of devices, satellite and cellular networks and applications.

“In IoT, complexity adds unnecessary risk,” said Dave Roscoe, President, SKYWAVE.“The ST 4000 was built to unify satellite and cellular capabilities into a single device. This enables our partners to reap the benefits of hybrid technology without the traditional complexity and cost of managing both technologies.”

More than a dozen solution providers have already deployed the ST 4000 across a range of industrial applications, including environmental monitoring systems that require uninterrupted data collection, remote asset tracking where cellular gaps create blind spots and energy infrastructure management where connectivity failures delay maintenance decisions.

The SKYWAVE Connect ecosystem supports the company's mission to accelerate digital transformation by providing its network of more than 500 global partners with intelligent infrastructure for high-value, low-data mission-critical applications.

About SKYWAVE TM, a n ORBCOMM® company

SKYWAVETM, an ORBCOMM® company, is a global provider of IoT solution enablement technology. We empower solution providers, system integrators and OEMs to serve their customers through satellite and cellular managed IoT networks and a complete application enablement platform. We provide a fully integrated ecosystem of purpose-built devices, data automation and connectivity services for high-reliability, low-data solutions. SKYWAVE is where IoT powers mission-critical applications for the transportation, agriculture, oil and gas and maritime industries.

