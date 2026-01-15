Resolute CS And Equinix Bring Equinix Fabric® To The Enterprise Edge To Help Support Next Generation Workloads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resolute NEXUSTM enables enterprises to design, price, and order global last-mile access directly through the Equinix Customer Portal, extending Equinix Fabric and cloud connectivity to the enterprise edge

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute CS, a pioneering connectivity technology company, and Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced a collaboration to automate design, pricing, and ordering of global last-mile access through Resolute NEXUS TM. This will provide Equinix customers a consolidated experience to connect the enterprise edge into Equinix Fabric and onward to cloud environments - part of Equinix's industry-leading digital ecosystem.

While interconnection platforms have transformed cloud access inside and between data centers, the edge connectivity gap remains a challenge, sometimes slowing deployments, or increasing operational cost, and potentially limiting enterprise control of hybrid cloud environments.

Enterprises increasingly require last-mile solutions to maximize the operational and commercial value of their infrastructure and cloud investments. No single provider has a network everywhere, and expanding global reach traditionally requires manual sourcing projects with burdensome negotiation, opaque pricing, and inconsistent delivery.

"The industry has settled for fragmented, regional access solutions for too long," said Patrick C. Shutt, CEO and Co-Founder of Resolute CS. "We are breaking that model. Through this collaboration, we are empowering customers to design their network architecture without access constraints. With Equinix and Resolute NEXUS, customers can design, price, and order global last-mile access with full transparency - removing complexity, lowering costs, and replacing ad-hoc sourcing with a unified cloud-to-edge experience.”

Maximizing Fabric and Cloud Investments

By closing the edge gap, enterprises unlock the full value of their network and cloud infrastructure - accelerating deployment, improving performance, and enabling long-term flexibility without ad-hoc sourcing.

“Customers want a seamless experience networking their infrastructure whether it's in the cloud, an Equinix data center, or on-premise,” said Arun Dev, Vice President of Digital Interconnection at Equinix.“Our collaboration with Resolute CS expands the reach of Equinix Fabric, giving customers transparent access to thousands of leading network providers. This is essential for those building out distributed, multicloud networks.”

This expanded reach is critical as enterprises look for a network enabled for next-generation AI workloads which, unlike traditional applications, are rarely centralized. Meeting these needs requires a new kind of infrastructure, one that is globally distributed, deeply interconnected, and built for performance at scale. With a fully programmable, AI-optimized network linking 270+ data centers across 77 markets, Equinix is uniquely positioned to unify these environments across geographies, enabling enterprises to connect more locations to each other and the cloud.

Transparent Intelligent Options - Enterprise Benefits

Resolute NEXUS simplifies connectivity by automatically identifying optimal access routes from any enterprise location into Equinix International Business Exchange® (IBX) facilities and evaluating competitive options across a carrier-neutral ecosystem of strategic network providers. Enterprises simply enter service requirements and building location and the Resolute NEXUS platform:

Designs carrier neutral Ethernet private line routes into global Equinix IBX facilitiesIdentifies flexible, last-mile diversity and resiliency options from thousands of strategic network providersSimplifies private access to major cloud providers hosted in Equinix IBX facilitiesProvides simple direct ordering with selected last-mile providers and coordinates delivery, reducing sourcing effort and escalation cycles

Strategic Global Service Provider Ecosystem

The Resolute NEXUS platform automates more than 3,200 providers across 180 countries. As a carrier-neutral and commercially transparent environment, Resolute NEXUS allows providers to present their services clearly to enterprise buyers without reseller layers or stacked margin. By being part of the NEXUS ecosystem, network service providers benefit from increased visibility into qualified demand, improved utilization of their on-net footprint, and lower customer acquisition effort.

Equinix Fabric offers the world's largest and most diverse digital ecosystems, connecting its customers to leading clouds, networks, and business partners through a single interconnected environment. This ecosystem complements the capabilities of Resolute NEXUS by enabling service providers to extend their reach to thousands of new customers, making it easier to connect with, and serve them through a unified, software-driven interconnection experience.

Availability

Equinix Fabric customers can access the Resolute NEXUS platform starting today by navigating to“Find Service Providers” in the Equinix Customer Portal. Search for Resolute NEXUS - Last Mile Access and follow the link to be guided through a simplified design, pricing, and ordering workflow to integrate last-mile access services with existing Equinix Fabric environments.

About Resolute CS

Resolute CS is a pioneering connectivity technology company redefining how the industry buys and manages connectivity. Through its Resolute NEXUS platform and portfolio of automation and optimization solutions, the company brings unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and intelligence to the $1.7 trillion global connectivity market. Founded by industry leaders with decades of telecom and technology experience, Resolute CS is committed to simplifying connectivity through innovation in AI driven automation, data transparency, and customer experience.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI-quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

