US official states Turkey’s big role in Gaza’s truce
(MENAFN) A US official said on Wednesday that Türkiye “has played a very integral role in getting to this ceasefire” as the Trump administration moves the Gaza plan into its second phase. The official added that President Trump is “very grateful” for Türkiye’s involvement.
According to the briefing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin have been closely engaged in the process, providing significant support to the US in coordinating the ceasefire. The official emphasized that their participation was crucial and praised their efforts as “incredible.”
The official also noted that the administration hopes the plan will help “Turkey and Israel start to rebuild their relationship,” calling it an achievable goal with Türkiye’s continued engagement.
The comments follow an announcement by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, that the Gaza ceasefire plan has entered phase two, which focuses on demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction. Witkoff said phase two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins full demilitarization and reconstruction, including the disarmament of unauthorized personnel.
The US expects Hamas to comply fully with the agreement, including the “immediate return of the final deceased hostage.” Witkoff warned that “failure to do so will bring serious consequences.”
One official described the start of phase two as “really a big deal,” noting that the redevelopment plan for Gaza could be “game changing” for the Palestinian territory.
