China Says Prepared to “Enhance Exchanges” with Argentina
(MENAFN) China announced Wednesday it is prepared to “enhance exchanges” with Argentina, responding to reports that President Javier Milei intends to travel to Beijing in 2026.
Milei told a newspaper on Sunday that he plans to visit China, describing bilateral relations as “very good.”
Asked about the reported trip, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: “On the visit you mentioned, I have no information to share at the moment.”
She added: “What I can tell you is that China attaches importance to developing relations with Argentina, and stands ready to enhance exchanges at various levels with Argentina to deepen political mutual trust and promote practical cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.”
The remarks underscore Beijing’s push to strengthen political and economic ties with Buenos Aires, as Milei signals openness to closer engagement with the Asian power.
