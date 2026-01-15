403
US ambassador reaffirms strong partnership with Turkey
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack on Wednesday emphasized that Washington places great importance on its “strong partnership” with Türkiye, reiterating the United States’ commitment to promoting stability across the region.
Barrack made the remarks on US social media company X following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.
“Thank you, Minister Fidan, for a productive and candid discussion in Ankara,” he said. “The United States values our strong partnership with Türkiye and remains committed to working together to advance regional stability and address shared challenges, including our ongoing efforts in Syria.”
