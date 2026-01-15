Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US ambassador reaffirms strong partnership with Turkey

US ambassador reaffirms strong partnership with Turkey


2026-01-15 04:05:48
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack on Wednesday emphasized that Washington places great importance on its “strong partnership” with Türkiye, reiterating the United States’ commitment to promoting stability across the region.

Barrack made the remarks on US social media company X following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

“Thank you, Minister Fidan, for a productive and candid discussion in Ankara,” he said. “The United States values our strong partnership with Türkiye and remains committed to working together to advance regional stability and address shared challenges, including our ongoing efforts in Syria.”

MENAFN15012026000045017640ID1110602089



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search