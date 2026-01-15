Trident Resources Commences 10,000 Metre Winter Drilling Program At The Contact Lake Gold Project In The La Ronge Gold Belt Of Saskatchewan
|Assay Results from Previously Reported Holes CL25001 to CL25013
|Drill Hole #
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Gram-Metre (gm)
|CL25001
|41.50
|71.00
|29.50
|0.56
|16.60
|CL25002
|39.26
|68.87
|29.61
|2.49
|73.85
|including
|39.26
|41.47
|2.21
|27.09
|59.87
|CL25003
|46.88
|53.89
|7.01
|0.66
|4.60
|and
|69.00
|92.00
|23.00
|7.89
|181.46
|including
|75.00
|81.89
|6.89
|23.86
|164.40
|and
|121.00
|164.25
|43.25
|7.03
|304.05
|including
|155.00
|164.25
|9.25
|30.06
|278.07
|CL25004
|157.45
|159.51
|2.06
|8.37
|17.25
|CL25005
|100.06
|106.00
|5.94
|5.66
|33.61
|including
|100.06
|102.50
|2.44
|11.83
|28.86
|and
|142.00
|144.55
|2.55
|42.95
|109.52
|CL25006
|272.00
|287.00
|15.00
|7.28
|109.27
|Including
|272.00
|278.00
|6.00
|16.69
|100.13
|including
|272.00
|275.00
|3.00
|30.41
|91.23
|CL25007
|329.50
|369.00
|39.50
|4.43
|174.84
|including
|329.50
|345.00
|15.50
|5.76
|89.26
|Including
|329.50
|335.50
|6.00
|9.43
|56.60
|and
|367.00
|369.00
|2.00
|37.31
|74.62
|CL25008
|139.00
|145.00
|6.00
|7.41
|44.44
|and
|155.00
|156.35
|1.35
|6.27
|8.46
|and
|268.00
|273.00
|5.00
|7.74
|38.69
|and
|313.58
|316.50
|2.92
|6.07
|17.72
|CL25009
|85.50
|88.33
|2.83
|9.23
|26.11
|and
|199.00
|202.00
|3.00
|8.49
|25.46
|and
|242.89
|245.00
|2.11
|6.19
|13.06
|CL25010
|188.50
|195.28
|6.78
|4.23
|28.71
|including
|192.00
|195.28
|3.28
|6.72
|22.05
|CL25011
|217.15
|218.25
|1.10
|5.86
|6.45
|CL25012
|133.00
|136.37
|3.37
|2.97
|10.01
|and
|194.00
|199.50
|5.50
|1.76
|9.68
|including
|194.00
|195.40
|1.40
|5.56
|7.78
|CL25013
|77.40
|79.00
|1.60
|4.13
|6.61
|and
|135.00
|136.00
|1.00
|13.20
|13.20
|and
|190.00
|194.00
|4.00
|2.00
|8.00
|and
|193.00
|194.00
|1.00
|5.42
|5.42
Program Overview:
The drill program will consist of an approximate 10,000 metres in up to 40 drill holes that will target high-priority zones identified through structural mapping, geophysical surveys, and reviews of historical data. Drilling is expected to take place on both land and ice-based locations at the Contact Lake target area, as well as several land-based holes at the adjacent Preview SW deposit. Drill program personnel and equipment are being mobilized to the Contact Lake project with drilling to begin shortly.
Contact Lake Drill Collar Location Map:
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent“qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.
About Trident Resources Corp.:
Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.
To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at
Trident Resources Corp.
Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ...
For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications
Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: ...
NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.
