403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Europe urges citizens to evacuate Iran amid rising tension
(MENAFN) Several European countries, including Italy, Poland, Germany, and Spain, have advised their citizens on Wednesday to leave Iran due to security concerns as anti-government demonstrations continue, according to reports.
The Italian Foreign Ministry said that approximately 600 Italians are in the country, primarily in Tehran, and “strongly reiterates its call on Italian citizens in Iran to leave the country.”
Polish authorities warned on social media platform X against all travel to Iran, while Germany issued a similar advisory, urging those already in the country to depart. “There is a risk of arbitrary arrest,” the German Embassy in Tehran stated.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry advised its nationals to leave Iran using available means, noting that “due to the highly unstable situation in Iran and the region, travel to Iran is strongly discouraged.”
The unrest in Iran began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by a sharp decline in the value of the rial and worsening economic conditions. Protests have since spread to multiple cities across the country.
The Italian Foreign Ministry said that approximately 600 Italians are in the country, primarily in Tehran, and “strongly reiterates its call on Italian citizens in Iran to leave the country.”
Polish authorities warned on social media platform X against all travel to Iran, while Germany issued a similar advisory, urging those already in the country to depart. “There is a risk of arbitrary arrest,” the German Embassy in Tehran stated.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry advised its nationals to leave Iran using available means, noting that “due to the highly unstable situation in Iran and the region, travel to Iran is strongly discouraged.”
The unrest in Iran began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by a sharp decline in the value of the rial and worsening economic conditions. Protests have since spread to multiple cities across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment