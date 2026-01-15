403
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index launched Thursday's trading session at 11,352.46 points, sliding 0.14% lower after shedding 17.43 points in early market activity.
The BIST 100 index retreated 0.13% during Wednesday's session, settling at 12,369.89 points by market close, while daily trading volume reached a substantial 179.2 billion Turkish liras—equivalent to $4.15 billion in currency markets.
Market data captured at 09.50 am local time (0650GMT) revealed exchange rates positioned at 43.1895 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 50.3705 liras per euro, and 58.1275 liras for the British pound, reflecting ongoing currency volatility in emerging markets.
Precious metals saw gold trading at $4,608.70 per ounce on global exchanges, while Brent crude oil futures were changing hands at $64.25 per barrel as energy markets remained relatively stable amid geopolitical uncertainties affecting commodity prices.
Financial analysts continue monitoring Türkiye's economic indicators as the country navigates persistent inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations that impact investor confidence in the nation's financial markets.
