Turkmenistan And EU Discuss Blueprint For Expanding Cooperation
The issues were discussed during a meeting on January 14 between Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the EU to Turkmenistan, Beata Pęksa.
The parties conducted a comprehensive review of a wide array of issues aimed at further enhancing cooperation across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian domains, as well as preparing for upcoming high-level and top-level visits.
Diplomats also exchanged perspectives on regional and international matters, including discussions on collaboration in environmental protection and vocational education.
In November 2025, Turkmenistan and the European Union convened the 24th meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee in Ashgabat, focusing on the expansion of cooperation across the economic, transport, energy, and humanitarian sectors. The discussions also delved into macroeconomic developments, trade relations, and Turkmenistan's ongoing efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO).
