Israel arrests soldier suspected of espionage for Iran
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have arrested an active-duty soldier on suspicion of working with Iranian intelligence and carrying out security-related tasks under Tehran’s direction.
The soldier was initially detained in September following a joint probe by Israeli military and security agencies. The military prosecution has filed charges, accusing the individual of contacting a foreign agent, providing information to an enemy, impersonation, and obstructing justice.
Investigators claim that since July, the soldier maintained communication with operatives linked to Iran and conducted security missions in exchange for financial compensation. Among the alleged activities, the soldier reportedly transferred photos and videos of sensitive Israeli sites, including images from inside military bases, to Iranian contacts.
He is also suspected of supplying details about weapons systems, armaments, and ammunition used by Israeli forces, in accordance with instructions from the foreign handlers.
Israeli security officials described the case as serious, noting that it follows a series of recent incidents where soldiers were detained for allegedly cooperating with Iranian intelligence and sharing sensitive military information.
